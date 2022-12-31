London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives GBX 9,440 Average Target Price from Brokerages

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,440 ($113.93).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSEG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($111.03) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($120.69) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,700 ($117.06) to GBX 9,940 ($119.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a £105 ($126.72) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,000 ($96.55) to GBX 7,700 ($92.93) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th.

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 1.1 %

LON LSEG opened at GBX 7,136 ($86.12) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £39.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,261.25. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 6,230 ($75.19) and a one year high of GBX 8,612 ($103.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,697.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,759.93.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

