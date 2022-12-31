LUKSO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.11 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for $6.85 or 0.00041394 BTC on major exchanges. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $102.31 million and $1.11 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002762 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00461870 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.14 or 0.02952080 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,887.06 or 0.29554960 BTC.
LUKSO Profile
LUKSO’s launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso.
Buying and Selling LUKSO
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars.
