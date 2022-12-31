Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Raised by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2,333.3% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $3.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $320.38. 1,345,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,948. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.70.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.92.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

