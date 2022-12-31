LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Short Interest Update

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,340,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 20,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LXP Industrial Trust stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. 7,058,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,884. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,560,000 after buying an additional 36,908 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

