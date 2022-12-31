LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Short Interest Update

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,340,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 20,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance
LXP Industrial Trust stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. 7,058,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,884. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.
LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,560,000 after buying an additional 36,908 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LXP Industrial Trust
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
