Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $2 Million Stock Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. MGE Energy makes up about 1.3% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned 0.08% of MGE Energy worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,093,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $833,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 44.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in MGE Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $86.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average is $73.83.

MGE Energy Cuts Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MGE Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Read More

