Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $461,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,246,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $174.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $227.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

