Madison Wealth Partners Inc Sells 164 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $214.24 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $308.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

