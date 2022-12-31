Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $55.17 million and $107,709.87 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00036540 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005995 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018371 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00227248 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001772 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $127,939.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

