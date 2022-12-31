Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 1,965 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 159,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

EFA traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,629,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,970,016. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $80.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.