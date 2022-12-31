Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,828 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,087,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,223,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,669,000 after buying an additional 573,816 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,236,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,299 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,372,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,267,000 after acquiring an additional 334,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,161,000 after acquiring an additional 285,126 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.47. The company had a trading volume of 429,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,419. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.05. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $41.33.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

