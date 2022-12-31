Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 974.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.76. 230,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,528. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $256.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.31.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.