Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a growth of 97.7% from the November 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Makita Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MKTAY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.38. 10,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.94. Makita has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Makita had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 5.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Makita will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

