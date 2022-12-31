Mammoth (MMT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,681.04

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $23.47 million and approximately $13,681.04 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mammoth has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00013283 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00036215 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006019 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018416 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00227141 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00341885 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12,771.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.