Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Stake Increased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,020 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 14.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 855,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 109,567 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 6.9% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 834,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 53,957 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 104.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 163,790 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC increased its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 57.4% in the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 487,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 177,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 1.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Maquia Capital Acquisition alerts:

Maquia Capital Acquisition Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ MAQC opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.