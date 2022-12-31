Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Masco worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,191,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,122,892,000 after purchasing an additional 273,848 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.3% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,445,000 after purchasing an additional 751,825 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,250,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,057,000 after purchasing an additional 36,232 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 97.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,418,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,476 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,901,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,829,000 after purchasing an additional 164,009 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.07.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,837. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $46.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

