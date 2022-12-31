Mask Network Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $142.49 million and $44.93 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network token can now be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00012598 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mask Network

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

