Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives $35.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mattel by 3.9% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Mattel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 74.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $17.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mattel has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Mattel had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

