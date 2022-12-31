Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Short Interest Up 33.0% in December

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the November 30th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxar Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $51.74. 668,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,706. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $51.93. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 136.16 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.17 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAXR. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

