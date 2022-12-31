MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.0% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 22.0% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $456.50 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $202.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

