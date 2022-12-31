MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 298.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,766 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
KO opened at $63.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average is $61.30. The stock has a market cap of $275.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Articles
