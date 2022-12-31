Mdex (MDX) Price Hits $0.0699

Mdex (MDX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $65.37 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,539,167 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

