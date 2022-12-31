Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Update

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the November 30th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 189.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MFCSF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Medical Facilities Price Performance

Shares of MFCSF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,894. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. Medical Facilities has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend

Medical Facilities Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.0588 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

