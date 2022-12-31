Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Short Interest Up 86.8% in December

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a growth of 86.8% from the November 30th total of 55,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 166,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Medicenna Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 252,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 51,750 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Medicenna Therapeutics Trading Up 6.5 %

MDNA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 247,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,370. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.07.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

