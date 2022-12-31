MELD (MELD) Price Reaches $0.0157 on Major Exchanges

MELD (MELD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. One MELD token can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. MELD has a market cap of $45.11 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MELD has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00460921 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.97 or 0.02952951 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,883.87 or 0.29494246 BTC.

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,874,681,647 tokens. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01536661 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,670,205.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

