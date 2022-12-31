MELD Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, MELD has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One MELD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. MELD has a market capitalization of $44.84 million and $1.71 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,874,362,390 tokens. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01536661 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,670,205.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

