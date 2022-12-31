Metahero (HERO) Price Tops $0.0034 on Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $17.44 million and approximately $474,311.19 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.03 or 0.01500640 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008515 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00017766 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00035947 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000416 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.18 or 0.01724552 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.