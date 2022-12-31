MetaMUI (MMUI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $77,826.76

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $66.63 million and approximately $77,826.76 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMUI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.00462516 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $484.82 or 0.02917745 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,917.84 or 0.29596305 BTC.

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI launched on March 11th, 2017. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMUI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.