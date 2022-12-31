MetisDAO (METIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $71.02 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $71.02 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $16.12 or 0.00097212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00013085 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00036351 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005816 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00227564 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.07617529 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $1,291,176.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

