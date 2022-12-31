MetisDAO Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 31st. MetisDAO has a market cap of $70.50 million and $1.18 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $16.01 or 0.00096695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00013466 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00036322 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006006 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018391 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00227045 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.07617529 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $1,291,176.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

