MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MetLife Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Shares of MET stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

