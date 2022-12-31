MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife
In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MetLife Stock Performance
Shares of MET stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.28.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MetLife Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.
MetLife Profile
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MetLife (MET)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.