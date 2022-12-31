Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Update

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the November 30th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.7 days.

Metro Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MTTWF remained flat at $10.35 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. Metro has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Metro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

