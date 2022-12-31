Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas H. Decker bought 2,600 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

Mexco Energy Company Profile

MXC stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,070. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

