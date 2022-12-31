MiL.k (MLK) Price Hits $0.20

MiL.k (MLK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One MiL.k token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market cap of $51.62 million and $1.03 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k was first traded on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,387,956 tokens. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars.

