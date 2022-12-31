Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Up 35.3% in December

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,100 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the November 30th total of 266,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 539.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:TIGO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.63. 163,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,033. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

