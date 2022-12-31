Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Short Interest Up 38.6% in December

Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the November 30th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Minco Capital Price Performance

Minco Capital stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Minco Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

Get Minco Capital alerts:

About Minco Capital

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Minco Capital Corp. operates as an investment company. It invests in public and private companies and assets, as well as indirect and direct ownership stakes in resource projects. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Minco Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minco Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.