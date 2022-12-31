Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Short Interest Up 38.6% in December

Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the November 30th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Minco Capital Price Performance
Minco Capital stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Minco Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.
About Minco Capital
