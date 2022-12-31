Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,232,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 124,600 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up 2.1% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 1.39% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $45,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 18,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $22.20.

