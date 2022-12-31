Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,554 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $16,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 215.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $32.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.