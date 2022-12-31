Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 179,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHM opened at $65.61 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $81.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.03.

