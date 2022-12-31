Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 2,957 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,912 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,092 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,052.2% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,695,000 after buying an additional 1,603,030 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

