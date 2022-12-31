Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,777 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 39,503 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 197.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 54,320 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 397.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 216,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after buying an additional 173,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.86.

