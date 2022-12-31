MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Short Interest Update

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MISUMI Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MSSMY traded down 0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 10.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,151. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 11.65. MISUMI Group has a 12 month low of 9.57 and a 12 month high of 21.03.

MISUMI Group Company Profile

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

