Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Acquires Shares of 1,400,000 Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,566,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 3.17% of Post Holdings Partnering as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,521,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSPC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 1,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,468. Post Holdings Partnering Co. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Post Holdings Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. Post Holdings Partnering Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

