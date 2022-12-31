Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $43.50 Million in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 538,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,500,000. Phillips 66 accounts for about 1.9% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 489.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,332,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.08. 2,088,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.75%.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

