Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Purchases New Shares in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 395,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,354,000. Valaris makes up approximately 0.8% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.53% of Valaris as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Valaris during the first quarter valued at $52,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Valaris by 34.6% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valaris during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Valaris during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Valaris during the second quarter valued at $142,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valaris alerts:

Valaris Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VAL stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,737. Valaris Limited has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $70.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $437.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Valaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Valaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.