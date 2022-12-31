Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 750 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lessened its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Progress Software comprises approximately 0.7% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Progress Software worth $16,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Progress Software by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Progress Software by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,227,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,798,000 after acquiring an additional 87,410 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Progress Software by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 364,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after acquiring an additional 125,641 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software stock remained flat at $50.45 during midday trading on Friday. 126,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,926. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.01. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $54.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $55,125.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,869.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progress Software news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $25,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,072.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $55,125.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,869.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,640 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

