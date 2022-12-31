Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires New Position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 651,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 2.04% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II alerts:

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VPCB opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II ( NASDAQ:VPCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.