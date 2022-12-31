Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys New Stake in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 217,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.58% of Prospector Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 87.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,084,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 505,160 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 212.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 676,447 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 22.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 759,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 141,700 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 10.9% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 509,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 818.2% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 445,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 396,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Prospector Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRSR opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

Prospector Capital Profile

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.