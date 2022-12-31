Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $8.34 Million in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 850,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,339,000. Aurora Acquisition accounts for 1.1% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 2.43% of Aurora Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AURC. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Acquisition by 147.5% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 238,414 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,186,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its holdings in Aurora Acquisition by 11.8% in the first quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,068,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after buying an additional 113,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aurora Acquisition by 83.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Acquisition by 5.5% in the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 728,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 37,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

AURC stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $350.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 0.01. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Aurora Acquisition ( NASDAQ:AURC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

