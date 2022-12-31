Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 296,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.46% of SVF Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SVF Investment by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of SVF Investment by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVF Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SVF Investment stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95.

SVF Investment Profile

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

