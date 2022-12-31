Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases Shares of 246,971 Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 246,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 228.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 28.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 9.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 127.0% in the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 73,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 41,070 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCV opened at $10.06 on Friday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

